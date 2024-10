The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is China's 'state planner'.

The press conference was much hyped for another big dose of stimulus.

So far there has been nothing of note.

AUD and other FX is drifting off a bit on the disappointment.

Chinese markets are coming back from earlier gains, in an extremely volatile environment.

Hong Kong is net down. '

AUD down, yuan down.

-