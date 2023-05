New home prices in China +0.4% m/m in April (prior was +0.44%)

and -0.2% y/y (prior -0.8%)

62 of 70 cities recorded higher prices m/m and 22 y/y

prior 64 and 18 respectively

For non-new homes, 36 cities saw prices rise

prior 57

-

The property sector is a key driver of economic growth, the m/m gain will be welcomed in China.