China is not openly indicating any intention to circumvent Russia sanctions but the US is watching that closely

US has been clear about consequences to China of any effort to circumvent sanctions

US remains hopeful that will have alignment with India on actions against Russia

To impose full blocking sanctions on Sberbank and Alfa Bank

Biden to sign executive order banning new investment in Russia

More actions will come from EU that will degrade Russia's status as a leading energy supplier

The comments were carried by Reuters. All eyes are on China's next move. They recently said their friendship with Russia was 'without limits'.