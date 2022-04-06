- China is not openly indicating any intention to circumvent Russia sanctions but the US is watching that closely
- US has been clear about consequences to China of any effort to circumvent sanctions
- US remains hopeful that will have alignment with India on actions against Russia
- To impose full blocking sanctions on Sberbank and Alfa Bank
- Biden to sign executive order banning new investment in Russia
- More actions will come from EU that will degrade Russia's status as a leading energy supplier
The comments were carried by Reuters. All eyes are on China's next move. They recently said their friendship with Russia was 'without limits'.