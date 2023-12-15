China's economic 'activity' data for November 2023

China's industrial output +6.6% y/y in November year-on-year, better than in October and ahead of the central estimate of +5.6%

Retail sales was a miss, up at + 10.1% in November, with a +12.5% the median estimate, but up from +7.6% in October.

Fixed asset investment +2.9% in the first 11 months of 2023, falling short of central expectations at +3% rise but matching its +2.9% in the January-October period.

Some the property sector results are very poor indeed.

January-November (ie YTD) new construction starts -21.2% y/y