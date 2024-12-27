Industrial profit Year to Date (YTD) -4.7% y/y

prior -4.3%

For November alone a -7.3% y/y slump

prior -10%

China's industrial sector has experienced fluctuating profitability throughout 2024, influenced by various economic challenges and policy interventions, including but not limited to:

insufficient effective demand

declining industrial product prices (PPI deflation)

October month alone 2024:

Industrial profits fell by 10% year-on-year, an improvement from the 27.1% drop observed in September. This hinted that recent stimulus measures may be positively impacting the industrial sector.

January-October 2024: