Industrial profit Year to Date (YTD) -4.7% y/y
- prior -4.3%
For November alone a -7.3% y/y slump
- prior -10%
***
China's industrial sector has experienced fluctuating profitability throughout 2024, influenced by various economic challenges and policy interventions, including but not limited to:
- insufficient effective demand
- declining industrial product prices (PPI deflation)
October month alone 2024:
- Industrial profits fell by 10% year-on-year, an improvement from the 27.1% drop observed in September. This hinted that recent stimulus measures may be positively impacting the industrial sector.
January-October 2024:
- Over the first ten months, industrial profits decreased by 4.3% year-on-year, slightly wider than the 3.5% drop recorded in the January-September period