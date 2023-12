Prior +10.3%

New yuan loans ¥1.09 trillion vs ¥1.30 trillion expected

Prior ¥0.74 billion

Bank loans in China inched higher in November but is a miss on estimates, as authorities continue to maintain a more accommodative policy in bolstering the economy. The year-to-date total for new yuan loans is at ¥21.58 trillion and that compares to the ¥21.31 trillion for the same period in 2022. It reaffirms that policy remains on the looser side in order to spur recovery conditions for now.