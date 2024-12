Prior +7.5%

New yuan loans ¥0.6 trillion

Prior ¥0.5 trillion

The year-to-date total for new yuan loans is now seen at ¥17.1 trillion and barring an unprecedented surge in December, it will fall far short of the 2023 record of roughly ¥22.8 trillion. For some context, this figure was ¥21.3 trillion back in 2022. It's not too bright a side as new bank lending slows down in a crucial time when Beijing is trying to revive domestic demand conditions.