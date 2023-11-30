November 2023 official Chinese PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Composite 50.4, prior 50.7

Manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month, falling deeper into contraction.

Both services and manufacturing disappointed relative to the median estimates, and slower than October.

The data disappointment trimmed a few tics from AUD. US equity index futures off tiny also.

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.