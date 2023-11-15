The activity data is centred on 3 indicators: industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.

A beat for retail sales (a consumption indicator rising is good news for China)

service consumption grew at a faster pace than goods consumption

A beat also for IP.

The official data is point to more signs of a sustained recovery in China's economy.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) comments:

foundation of economic recovery is yet to be consolidated

expects China's price situation to improve, no deflation

will be twists and turns in the economic recovery

employment situation is generally stable

property market is still in adjustment, transformation

More:

Urban Unemployment (in 31 major cities) 5.0% vs prior 5.0%

Apparent oil demand +10.9% y/y

---

The first week of October marked the big public holiday for China, known as Golden Week.