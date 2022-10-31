China official PMIs for October 2022.

Manufacturing 49.2

  • expected 50.0, prior 50.1

Non-manufacturing 48.7

  • expected 51.9, prior 50.6

Composite is 49.0

  • prior 50.9

---

These are awful results.

There was a long holiday in October, which really should have given a boost to retail and travel.

But, it's the same old story with China having another wave of covid cases towards the end of October.

Add in the very sad property sector.

November looks like it won't be not off to a good start either:

coronavirus

--

eur