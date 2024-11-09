October 2024 CPI rose 0.3% year-on-year, down from 0.4% in September, and below economists' median expectations of 0.4%:

Shows continued weak consumer demand and keeps deflation concerns active. China faced deflation for four months at the end of 2023.

On the PPI:

Factory-gate prices -2.9% in October, falling from September's -2.8% and much worse than economists' median expectations of -2.5%

the deflationary trend in wholesale prices has continued since late 2022

Government Response:

The background to all this are the economic challenges the country faces: