Chinese economic activity data for October 2022. Both sales and output missed expectations.

china otco data 15 November 2022

October retail sales fell y/y. They last fell back in May when Shanghai was locked down. Rolling COVID restrictions and a collapsing property market were negative influences on this data for October. Yesterday I posted on moves from Chinese authorities to address COVID and property woes and boost the economy:

Other data released included:

Surveyed Jobless Rate 5.5% y/y

  • expected 5.5%, prior 5.5%

Property Investment YTD -8.8% y/y

  • expected -8.3%, prior -8.0%

Fixed Assets Ex-Rural +5.8% YTD y/y, also a miss

  • expected 5.9%, prior prev 5.9%
