Prior +6.8%

New yuan loans ¥0.5 trillion

Prior ¥1.59 trillion

This brings the year-to-date total for new yuan loans to ¥16.52 trillion, with the October estimate coming in slightly lower than the expected figure of ¥0.7 trillion. Broad money growth is seen rebounding on a year-on-year basis but China will be hoping to translate that to stronger credit demand next year, alongside further monetary policy easing measures.