China manufacturing PMI

China released its official PMIs for November and the numbers are a mixed bag as Beijing contemplates further stimulus for 2025:

Manufacturing 50.3 vs 50.1 prior (50.2 was expected)

Non-manufacturing 50.0 vs 50.2 prior

Composite 50.8

This is the second straight month of gains for the manufacturing index.

On Friday, I highlighted fresh rumors about Chinese stimulus.