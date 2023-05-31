From China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the manufacturing PMI comes in at 48.8
- expected 51.4, prior 49.2
- that expected is via Bloomberg, Reuters survey was 49.5 expected
Non-manufacturing PMI comes in at 54.5
- expected 54.9, prior 56.4
Composite PMI is 52.9
- prior 54.4
Background to this:
China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.
- The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers more small and medium-sized enterprises. As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector.
- Another difference between the two surveys is their methodology. The Caixin PMI survey uses a broader sample of companies than the official survey. Despite these differences, the two surveys often provide similar readings on China's manufacturing sector.
