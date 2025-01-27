China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data January PMIs

Manufacturing disappoints at 49.1

Non manufacturing slumps to 50.2

Composite 50.1

Background to this is that from July to December 2024 (ie H2 2024), China's manufacturing sector experienced fluctuations, moving from contraction to modest expansion, while the non-manufacturing sector showed a similar pattern, culminating in a significant rebound in December.

Manufacturing PMI:

July 2024: The manufacturing PMI stood at 49.4, a slight decrease of 0.1 from June, indicating a marginal contraction in manufacturing activity.

August 2024: The index declined further to 49.1, suggesting a continued contraction in the manufacturing sector.

September 2024: The PMI improved to 49.8, approaching the expansion threshold but still indicating a slight contraction.

October 2024: The index reached 50.1, crossing into expansion territory, reflecting a modest recovery in manufacturing activity.

November 2024: The PMI increased to 50.3, marking the highest reading since April and indicating a continued expansion in the manufacturing sector.