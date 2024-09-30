China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data

September PMIs

Manufacturing 49.8

expected 49.5, prior 49.1

Non manufacturing 50.0

expected 50.4, prior 50.3

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.