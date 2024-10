China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, October 2024 PMIs

Manufacturing 50.1, first time in expansion for six months

expected 50.0, prior 49.8

Non manufacturing 50.2

expected 50.4, prior 50.0

Composite is 50.8

prior 50.4

Stimulus announcements from China hit from late September and continued right through October. Stimulus announcement should continue once the People's Congress rubber stamps a few more:

-*//*-