Statement from an official of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC),m the 'state planner':

approved 91 fixed-asset investment projects worth total of CNY 700bn in H1

persistent economic recovery faces risks and challenges, including insufficient demand, sluggish momentum and weak confidence e

Purchasing power and expectations of consumption still weak, infrastructure and consumption environment should be improved

Will stabilise jobs, in particular, improve youth employment, and boost income

There is space for further improvement in the infrastructure and consumption environment