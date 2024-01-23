China plans to expand the suspension of favorable tariffs provided by a China-Taiwan trade agreement (Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA)) signed in 2010

China citing the result of Taiwan’s presidential elections according to a media report.

Some officials in China are pushing for ECFA to be terminated altogether.

The Cross-Strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement provided economic benefits to Taiwan in an effort to draw it closer to China.

Just prior to Taiwan’s presidential election earlier this month, China suspended ECFA tariff relief on a range of petroleum products.