The offical May PMIs for China are here, manufacturing dropped back into contraction:
- China May 2024 Official Manufacturing PMI 49.5 (expected 50.5)
Credit Agricole's chief China economist spoke with Bloomberg TV after the official PMI's on Friday:
- is quite disappointing
- definitely is to the very low end of the forecasts
- after the initial very significant equity market rally that we have seen in the past months people need to see more of the data evidence on whether China's macro fundamentals are indeed turning around and the PMI definitely is not helping
