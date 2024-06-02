The offical May PMIs for China are here, manufacturing dropped back into contraction:

Credit Agricole's chief China economist spoke with Bloomberg TV after the official PMI's on Friday:

is quite disappointing

definitely is to the very low end of the forecasts

after the initial very significant equity market rally that we have seen in the past months people need to see more of the data evidence on whether China's macro fundamentals are indeed turning around and the PMI definitely is not helping

We get another manufacturing PMI from China today: