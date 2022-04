China official PMIs for April 2022

• Manufacturing 47.4 vs. expected 48.0, prior 49.5

• Non-manufacturing 41.9 vs. prior 48.4



China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI for April comes in at 46.0

• vs. expected 47.0, prior 48.1

The intensification of the COVID-19 outbreak and the associated lockdowns and restrictions across many centres in the country, most notably in Shanghai and other economic powerhouse regions, weighed on the economy in the month.