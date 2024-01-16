Chinese economy has rebounded and moved upward

Economy had estimated growth of 5.2% in 2023, higher than target of 5%

Economy is making steady progress, can handle ups and downs in its performance

Overall trend of long-term growth has not changed

When it comes to China, typically whatever number that is touted by top officials will be the certified statistical figure at the end of the day. And I don't expect this to be any different, especially with Li making such remarks amid an international audience in Davos. In any case, there are big challenges for the Chinese economy looking to this year, with deflationary pressures and the fallout from the property market crisis still reverberating.