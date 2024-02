China's Premier Li comment flashed up on the wires. Nothing much to it really.

Chinese markets are back after the week-long holiday.

Over the weekend:

And thus no joy for those looking for further stimulus from the PBOC. The next chance is Tuesday, 20 February 2024, when the Bank sets its interest rates (Loan Prime Rates (LPR)), but with the MLF unchanged these will be likely left untouched also.