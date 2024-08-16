Will make great efforts to enhance the sustained upward trend of the economy

It is necessary to stick to goals and not to take a relaxed approach

Need to expand domestic demand more vigorously, focus on boosting consumption

Will explore new growth points for foreign trade

To make differentiated policy support based on the needs of different groups of people

Once again, it's all pretty words and the challenge for Beijing will be to implement all of this on the ground level. That will be what investors are looking for in terms of shoring up confidence. Since peaking in 2021, Chinese stocks have plunged considerably amid the government's handling of the pandemic and there hasn't been much to convince of a revival in domestic demand just yet.