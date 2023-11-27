The visit will start tomorrow where it is being reported that Xi will be meeting with the Shanghai Futures Exchange and some technology companies. With China's economy still on the recovery path in Q4, it's a sign of the times as Xi is trying to send a message to the rest of the country perhaps.

For some context, Shanghai is also known as China's commercial hub and he has not been back there since the whole Covid drama in the country previously. He is scheduled to be there for three days and the visit will coincide with the 10th anniversary of Shanghai's free-trade zone creation. It is expected that Xi will try to encourage city officials to promote more capital flows via market liberalisation.