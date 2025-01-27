Bloomberg reports that China pledged to accept the return of undocumented Chinese citizens in the US, after President Donald Trump threatened to hit Colombia with tariffs for refusing to take back deported migrants.

“China will receive people who are confirmed as Chinese nationals from the mainland after verification,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Monday at a regular press briefing, when asked if Beijing would take back citizens living without documentation in the US. “The Chinese government firmly opposes any form of illegal migration.”

This might weigh further on the US Dollar as it continues to erase the overnight gains after Colombia eventually accepted to take the illegal migrants.