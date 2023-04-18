Via ING, preview thoughts:
- China will release its GDP report for the first quarter and activity data for March.
- We expect GDP growth at 3.8%YoY, with consumption and infrastructure investment as the major drivers. Strong loan growth in March should support faster infrastructure investments.
- Retail sales should continue to recover.
- However industrial production will be affected by weak external demand.
- We will be monitoring how quickly infrastructure investment grows amid strong loan growth.
- We will also look at the details of retail sales to find clues on consumption recovery, whether it is broad-based and how fast it can grow in the coming months.
