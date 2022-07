Economic growth data for the April to June quarter of 2022 from China.

China Q2 GDP % q/q

vs. expected -1.5%

prior +1.5%

China Q2 GDP 0.4% y/y

vs. expected 1.0%

prior +4.8%

China's economy was slammed by ongoing lockdown restrictions during the quarter. The threat remains of more of these if there are further outbreaks.