China Q4 2023 GDP 5.2% y/y, a miss for the quarter

expected 5.3%, prior 4.9%

+1.0% q/q

expected +1.0%, prior +1.5%

For the full year 2023 +5.2%, satisfying the Chinese Communist Party target of 'around 5%'.

expected (and leaked, see below) 5.2%

December data is here:

