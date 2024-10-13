A statement from China's military:

  • China's People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command is dispatching its troops from the army, navy, air force, and rocket force to conduct joint military drills code-named "Joint Sword-2024B" in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south, and east of Taiwan Island.
  • The drill serves as a warning to the separatist acts of "Taiwan independence" forces.
  • The drills are a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry issued a strong condemnation of China's "irrational and provocative act."

  • has dispatched forces to respond to China's drill

Headlines via Reuters.

