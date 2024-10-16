Chen Binhua, the spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said that:

"We are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and endeavour. But we will never commit ourselves to renouncing the use of force."

He does go on to warn against "external forces" in play though and that "if Taiwan dares to take risks, it will lead to its own destruction". Adding that "our actions to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity will not crease for a moment".

That's a poke at the US of course, so the tensions there are continuing to persist.

Just be wary that China president Xi did reportedly make a visit to Dongshan island on Tuesday, which faces Taiwan and where China fended off an invasion attempt by the Taiwan military back in 1953. The report from the Chinese state media did not reference Taiwan in any way though, noting that Xi was there to "strengthen the protection of cultural heritage".