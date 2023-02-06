Since the pandemic started, relations between the two have been rather strained. However, they have improved in the past few months and this is another supportive story to that. China's commerce ministry is out saying that China-Australia ties are important and that a bilateral economic, trade cooperation is mutually beneficial.

Adding that the meeting has been an important step to get things back on track, reaffirming that they are willing to restart economic and trade exchanges with Australia again.

