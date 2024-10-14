Yuan-denominated exports +1.6% y/y

Yuan-denominated imports -0.5% y/y

Dollar-denominated exports +2.4% y/y

Dollar-denominated imports +0.3% y/y

In dollar terms, the trade balance recorded was +$81.71 billion. Meanwhile, China recorded a trade surplus with the US narrowed slightly to $33.33 billion for the month of September. The year-to-date figure for that specific measure is a surplus of $257.87 billion. All of this compares to the August figures here, which saw exports grew at the quickest pace in almost one and a half years.