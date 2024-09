Yuan-denominated exports +8.4% y/y

Yuan-denominated imports 0% y/y

Dollar-denominated exports +8.7% y/y

Dollar-denominated imports +0.5% y/y

This compares to the July figures here. Looking to the specifics, China recorded a $33.8 billion surplus with the US for the month of August. As for year-to-date, that figure stands at $224.6 billion. Meanwhile, steel products exports were seen at 9.5 million mt - up from 7.8 million mt in July.