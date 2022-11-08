A snippet from a note from ING on China and the reopening question.

The WSJ reported that the Chinese government is considering relaxing Covid measures. This could theoretically move the market, though doesn't seem to be having much impact yet.

After Beijing’s marathon and Shanghai Expo, China should be better able to gauge how big events stress their healthcare system. But we believe that relaxation from existing measures is more likely after 2022.

I posted on the WSJ piece earlier:

Keep an ear out for rumours and also denials. Both are moving markets.