A press conference has been scheduled for Tuesday (when mainland Chinese markets reopen after the week-long holiday) by the state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC).

It’ll cover the topic of “systematic implementation of a package of incremental policies, the solid promotion of upward trend of the economy and structural improvement, and the sustained improvement in the development trend”, and answer questions from journalists.

Scheduled for 10am Beijing time (0200 GMT, 2200 US Eastern time).