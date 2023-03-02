The Reuters report notes that China is aiming for a much higher target than the 4.5% to 5.5% proposed in November for this year's growth forecast, with four sources saying that a 6% target is likely. Meanwhile, three others said that China will be looking to target growth in the range of 5% to 5.5% instead.

Just be mindful that that none of the sources cited are not involved in the final decision-making process. However, this does at least offer some insight into a more bullish approach by China towards the economic outlook this year. The final growth target will be announced on 5 March, so mark that down in your calendars.