The Reuters report, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, says that the appointment will be announced as soon as this week. Once made, Zou is to be the youngest deputy governor at the PBOC.

For some context, Zou has a decent history at the central bank having been promoted to director of financial markets back in 2019. That saw him oversee the management of the whole Evergrande crisis back in 2021 before replacing Sun Guofeng as director of the monetary policy department.