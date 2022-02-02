The official tally for new China coronavirus cases on February 1 was 66, including 36 that were domestically transmitted and the rest from overseas arrivals.

There were 15 cases in Xhejiang and 12 in Tianjin, near Beijing, while the capital had 2 new cases. China classifies asymptomatic cases separately and said there were 28 compared to 32 a day earlier.

In terms of the Olympics, I don't know how the athletes are going to be able to effectively compete without large outbreaks. The athletes will be housed together and it seems inevitable to me there will be outbreaks. With omicron those may rapidly spread.