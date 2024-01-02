Travel in China over the three-day New Year's holiday grew strongly:

135 million domestic tourist trips, up 155% from last year

domestic tourism revenue rose to 79.73 billion yuan

During the New Year holidays, more than 128 million passenger trips were made on China's transport network, up 78.4% from 2023 and 33.1% from 2022, according to Ministry of Transport figures reported by state media.

Info comes via Reuters, link here

-

Add this into the sporadic 'green shoots' stories from China's economy.