Most of these in Shanghai according to Chinese reports:
China coronavirus - Shanghai reports a record high new case count above 26,000
Mainland China figures:
- 26,345 asymptomatic
- 1,164 smptomatic
Shanghai is in a lockdown with ext looking unlikely any time soon, probably not until into July. For the global economy this is playing havoc with port operations - truck transport in and out by road is severely disrupted.
And, in Jilin, the month-long lockdown continues.
Guangzhou cases are now moutning also.