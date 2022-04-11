Most of these in Shanghai according to Chinese reports:

Mainland China figures:

26,345 asymptomatic

1,164 smptomatic

Shanghai is in a lockdown with ext looking unlikely any time soon, probably not until into July. For the global economy this is playing havoc with port operations - truck transport in and out by road is severely disrupted.

And, in Jilin, the month-long lockdown continues.

Guangzhou cases are now moutning also.