The decisions taken in China reflected limited changes to its main targets as they were largely in line with expectations.

China estimates that its GDP for this year will grow around 5%, while the inflation target will be around 3%. The targeted deficit is 3% of GDP and the jobless rate should be 5.5%. According to Bloomberg, China aims to create over 12 million new urban jobs.

Overall those targets are optimistic and analysts argue they won’t be easy to achieve.

The top priorities remain tech innovation and upgrading certain industries, with some examples being hydrogen power, new materials, drug research and production, commercial aviation and more. As a market reaction Chinese stocks in Hong Kong dropped as investors remain sceptical of the government’s growth target.