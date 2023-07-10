Calls on US to take practical actions in response to China's major concerns

This relates to economic sanctions and crackdowns

Reiterates concerns on lifting of tariffs on China and suppression of Chinese companies

Says China's development is an opportunity, not a threat to the US

Agrees to keep high-level exchanges, all-level communications on economic matters

A lot of these are for the optics mainly, with both sides continuing to reaffirm that they need to cooperate. However, the tensions in the relationship aren't going away any time soon and as always is the case, actions speak louder than words. I don't see any meaningful changes whatsoever to come after Yellen's visit.