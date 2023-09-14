China central bank has various currency management methods, ample tool kits

It's been a while now that investors are bearish on yuan currency but now that the PBOC itself is getting desperate as seen here, there might be a change in the air among citizens in the country as well. You typically will not see China come out with such remarks but we have seen plenty of this as of late and they seem to be a daily occurrence almost by now. And all this is to try and reassure markets and to portray confidence - or at least try - to investors and the public.