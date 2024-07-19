China's Senior Party Official For Policy Research:
- Promoting Chinese-style modernisation faces many complex contradictions and problems, but it is necessary
China's senior party official for deepening reform:
- We have consolidated and developed the advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics
- We will continue to improve and develop the socialist system
- We will inject strong impetus into economic development
- We will continue to reform the socialist market economy
- We will improve the modern market system and promote market-orientated reform of factors of production
- We will deepen reform of state-owned enterprises
- Will encourage the development and expansion of private economy
- Will build systems and mechanisms to support comprehensive innovation
- Will deepen reform of the fiscal, taxation and financial systems
- Improve the systems and mechanisms for integrating urban and rural development
- Will build a new system of an open economy at a higher level
- The functions of party and state institutions adapted to the new situation and have been continuously improved
- We will promote income distribution
- Promote the establishment of the world's largest education, social security, medical and healthcare systems
- Will win the largest battle in history against poverty
- Will improve the centralised, unified, efficient and authoritative national security leadership system
- Will continue to improve the party's leadership system and improve the supervision of the party and the state
- Will establish and improve a comprehensive approach to tackling corruption
- By 2035 the country's governance system and governance capacity will be basically modernised
China's senior party official for economic affairs:
- Should promote state-owned capital and enterprises to become stronger, better and bigger, enhance their core functions and competitiveness
- On the other hand, should create a good environment, opportunities for private enterprises
- Improve the long-term participation of private enterprises in major national projects
- Should formulate and promulgate law on promoting private economy
- Should greatly increase total factory productivity
- Propose to improve the financial relationship between the central and local governments
- Increase local independent financial resources and expand local tax sources
Plenty to consider in the above. Its all encouraging but until details emerge, which won't be until a few months time I suspect, its hard to get too excited. Government authorities, it doesn't matter which country, tend to paint a rosy picture.