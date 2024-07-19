China's Senior Party Official For Policy Research:

Promoting Chinese-style modernisation faces many complex contradictions and problems, but it is necessary

China's senior party official for deepening reform:

We have consolidated and developed the advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics

We will continue to improve and develop the socialist system

We will inject strong impetus into economic development

We will continue to reform the socialist market economy

We will improve the modern market system and promote market-orientated reform of factors of production

We will deepen reform of state-owned enterprises

Will encourage the development and expansion of private economy

Will build systems and mechanisms to support comprehensive innovation

Will deepen reform of the fiscal, taxation and financial systems

Improve the systems and mechanisms for integrating urban and rural development

Will build a new system of an open economy at a higher level

The functions of party and state institutions adapted to the new situation and have been continuously improved

We will promote income distribution

Promote the establishment of the world's largest education, social security, medical and healthcare systems

Will win the largest battle in history against poverty

Will improve the centralised, unified, efficient and authoritative national security leadership system

Will continue to improve the party's leadership system and improve the supervision of the party and the state

Will establish and improve a comprehensive approach to tackling corruption

By 2035 the country's governance system and governance capacity will be basically modernised

China's senior party official for economic affairs:

Should promote state-owned capital and enterprises to become stronger, better and bigger, enhance their core functions and competitiveness

On the other hand, should create a good environment, opportunities for private enterprises

Improve the long-term participation of private enterprises in major national projects

Should formulate and promulgate law on promoting private economy

Should greatly increase total factory productivity

Propose to improve the financial relationship between the central and local governments

Increase local independent financial resources and expand local tax sources

***

Plenty to consider in the above. Its all encouraging but until details emerge, which won't be until a few months time I suspect, its hard to get too excited. Government authorities, it doesn't matter which country, tend to paint a rosy picture.