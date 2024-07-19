China's Senior Party Official For Policy Research:

  • Promoting Chinese-style modernisation faces many complex contradictions and problems, but it is necessary

China's senior party official for deepening reform:

  • We have consolidated and developed the advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics
  • We will continue to improve and develop the socialist system
  • We will inject strong impetus into economic development
  • We will continue to reform the socialist market economy
  • We will improve the modern market system and promote market-orientated reform of factors of production
  • We will deepen reform of state-owned enterprises
  • Will encourage the development and expansion of private economy
  • Will build systems and mechanisms to support comprehensive innovation
  • Will deepen reform of the fiscal, taxation and financial systems
  • Improve the systems and mechanisms for integrating urban and rural development
  • Will build a new system of an open economy at a higher level
  • The functions of party and state institutions adapted to the new situation and have been continuously improved
  • We will promote income distribution
  • Promote the establishment of the world's largest education, social security, medical and healthcare systems
  • Will win the largest battle in history against poverty
  • Will improve the centralised, unified, efficient and authoritative national security leadership system
  • Will continue to improve the party's leadership system and improve the supervision of the party and the state
  • Will establish and improve a comprehensive approach to tackling corruption
  • By 2035 the country's governance system and governance capacity will be basically modernised

China's senior party official for economic affairs:

  • Should promote state-owned capital and enterprises to become stronger, better and bigger, enhance their core functions and competitiveness
  • On the other hand, should create a good environment, opportunities for private enterprises
  • Improve the long-term participation of private enterprises in major national projects
  • Should formulate and promulgate law on promoting private economy
  • Should greatly increase total factory productivity
  • Propose to improve the financial relationship between the central and local governments
  • Increase local independent financial resources and expand local tax sources

Plenty to consider in the above. Its all encouraging but until details emerge, which won't be until a few months time I suspect, its hard to get too excited. Government authorities, it doesn't matter which country, tend to paint a rosy picture.

