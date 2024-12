If you recall, it has always been the case that both sides will maintain a more cordial dialogue in saying that they are open to resolving things through talks during Trump's first term. This time around should be no different. Trump will slap China with tariffs and then we'll start to see the usual rebuttal of wanting to resolve said trade issues via dialogue instead of retaliation. Then after, there will be an actionable response from Beijing and the tit-for-tat will continue.