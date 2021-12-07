US boycott could harm bilateral dialogue, cooperation in important areas

US plot in boycott is "doomed to fail"

China to take resolute countermeasures in response

Some comments by the Chinese foreign ministry, after the US said that it would proceed with a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. So far, Russian president Putin is the only major figurehead that has accepted an invitation to the Games.

The latest drama certainly isn't going to help ease tensions between the US and China any time soon.