- To keep liquidity reasonably ample
- Proactive fiscal policy will be enhanced with improving efficiency
- Will make efforts in expanding domestic demand, spur consumption with potential
- Will promote steady decline in cost of social financing, enhance consistency of macro policy orientation
- To strengthen supervision of implementation of policies
- Necessary to accurately grasp policy orientation of next year's economic work
It's the usual commentary from Chinese authorities, in reassuring the public that they will do what is necessary to bolster the economy and keep the recovery on track.