To keep liquidity reasonably ample

Proactive fiscal policy will be enhanced with improving efficiency

Will make efforts in expanding domestic demand, spur consumption with potential

Will promote steady decline in cost of social financing, enhance consistency of macro policy orientation

To strengthen supervision of implementation of policies

Necessary to accurately grasp policy orientation of next year's economic work

It's the usual commentary from Chinese authorities, in reassuring the public that they will do what is necessary to bolster the economy and keep the recovery on track.