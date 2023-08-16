- To strengthen coordination of various policies to boost growth
- To continue to expand policy room to bolster consumption, promote investment
- Will make greater efforts to attract and utilise foreign investment
- To fend off major risks
The cabinet meeting is said to be held amid mounting economic woes in the country. But it just appears to be a bit of a timely message I would say to try and comfort markets and the public. I mean, if you look at the Google trends image below, you can see that there is skyrocketing interest in the Chinese economy all of a sudden. And that isn't a good thing.